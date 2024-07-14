Trump Assassination Attempt – Democrats Celebrate In Streets

Democrat supporters and people with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) have been celebrating in the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland Oregon at the news that President Donald Trump was shot in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump shows the level that the people who do not want Trump elected will go to.

Some people in the crowds in New York were heard chanting “Trump, Trump Got Shot, Ya Know What, Next Time Centre the Dot!”

This unhinged leftist is having a meltdown because the sh**ter missed Trump. These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/7UGmq2vNw6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Trump team have revealed that President Trump is okay.

There is speculation that ANTIFA could be involved in the shooting, they are a domestic terrorist movement supported by Obama and Biden and the Democrat Party.

The Democrat Party is currently under a lot of strain due to their candidate for the 2024 election showing signs of serious advanced dementia/Alzheimer’s.