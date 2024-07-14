17.7 C
London
Sunday, July 14, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldSerious Failure in Security For Trump Rally
World

Serious Failure in Security For Trump Rally

PENNSYLVANIA - USA - There has been a serious failure in security for the Trump rally, as the area was not properly secured.

Daily Squib
By Major Fayell
the trump shooter serious failure in security
The Trump shooter was taken out by a counter sniper

The shooter was seen edging forward on a roof close to President Trump. People were pointing at the shooter, but the Secret Service did nothing. This is a serious failure in security, because every rooftop within a mile perimeter should have been secured. Why were there no drones flying over the area? Why were rooftops with a line of sight of the podium not secured within a mile of the Trump rally? There could have been multiple shooters.

We still have no news on whom the shooter was, as he is now dead.

The shooter was placed at an elevated position within range of the podium where Trump was speaking. He had a clear line of sight of Trump, and the Secret Service, who are under the control of the Biden campaign, seem to have done nothing to secure the elevated rooftops within the zone of the rally point before the event took place.

This shooting would probably not occur at a Biden rally.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Trump Assassination Attempt – Democrats Celebrate In Streets
Next article
TRUMP SHOOTING: Nasty Anti-Trump Rhetoric to Blame
Daily Squib
Major Fayellhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.