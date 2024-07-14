Serious Failure in Security For Trump Rally

The shooter was seen edging forward on a roof close to President Trump. People were pointing at the shooter, but the Secret Service did nothing. This is a serious failure in security, because every rooftop within a mile perimeter should have been secured. Why were there no drones flying over the area? Why were rooftops with a line of sight of the podium not secured within a mile of the Trump rally? There could have been multiple shooters.

We still have no news on whom the shooter was, as he is now dead.

The shooter was placed at an elevated position within range of the podium where Trump was speaking. He had a clear line of sight of Trump, and the Secret Service, who are under the control of the Biden campaign, seem to have done nothing to secure the elevated rooftops within the zone of the rally point before the event took place.

This shooting would probably not occur at a Biden rally.

BBC interviews a witness- yes, looks like the shooter according to the description. https://t.co/kGz5IPi6En — Holly ☘️🇨🇦 (@h_andreosso) July 14, 2024