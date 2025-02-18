17.7 C
Heartless Elon Musk Cancels Social Security Payments to Vulnerable People Over 150 Years Old

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Furious Democrats have slammed Elon Musk for his heartless investigation into social security payments where people over 150 years old received money.

Daily Squib
By Chuck U. Farley III Esq.
ai
social security payments fraud usa elon musk investigation DOGE

The Democrat Party is rabidly trying to stop Elon Musk accessing America’s social security payments data where he has vowed to shut down vast governmental waste to vulnerable people, some who are 360 years old.

There was outrage at socialist propaganda network MSNBC as some of the data revealed that 16,055,117 U.S. citizens were receiving $1,800 per month in social security payments each between the ages of 110-369.

The total monthly payments would be $28,899,210,600 (approximately $28.9 billion).

The total annual payments would be:

28,899,210,600×12=346,790,527,200

So, the yearly cost would be $346.79 billion in fraudulent payments.

“As a devout far leftist Democrat, I am sickened to see these social security payments investigated by Elon Musk. Don’t forget, all of these people receiving U.S. taxpayer cash fraudulently are also registered to vote Democrat during elections as well, even though they are dead,” MSNBC anchor Butch Manne shouted during another furious rant.

Looks like the Democrat Party is finished. How are they going to win elections in the future?

Former president, Joe Biden, was asked to comment on the findings but was not answering any calls on Tuesday.

It’s a good thing DOGE is never coming to the UK, the Labour Party and its supporters would all go to prison for a very long time indeed.

