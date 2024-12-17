Brexit Never Happened Anyway – Labour EU Union Was Inevitable

The squandered chance to break away from the EU was a symptom of our times, as the much taunted Brexit never really happened. Through cowardice and laziness as well as a lack of creativity, there was no Brexit. Boris Johnson who wasted a massive mandate was more interested in the Number 10 wallpaper and was the one who brought in Net Zero because of his insidious newly acquired young mistress who controlled his mind and willy with great expertise. Douglas Carswell, the brainchild and visionary of the Vote Leave project, immediately left for America after the EU Referendum was won, and in doing so left a rudderless ship full of fumbling idiots with no idea what to do next. Nigel Farage was an establishment outsider, but was too late to come into the parliamentary game, and now that Labour are in, Reform is too ineffectual and too late to do much.

Britain has been under the EU yoke for decades, and has thus forgotten how to govern itself, how to make its own laws, and how to rule the waves again. When one adds in the sheer laziness of those who supposedly lead this country, then one can understand why it is easier for parliamentarians to let others rule over the country and make the laws.

Brexit was supposed to secure the borders, but under Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Rishi Sunak over 15 million migrants were allowed into the UK. Last year alone, the Tories let in over 906,000 unskilled migrants from the Third World. That alone is proof that Brexit never happened. The ECHR and ECJ rule over this country, and the EU still has complete control over our borders and trade laws. Many of Britain’s laws were all created by the EU, and were never scrubbed.

The illegal migrant Channel crossings could have been stopped on day one if the British government had any fucking balls, but they don’t any more. The prison doors had been opened by Brexit, but in reality the indoctrination and fear of actual freedom was too scary for many as they peeked out into the light. It was better to slink back into the safety of the EU prison, to the safety of slavery and loss of sovereignty because Britain had become institutionalised after decades of EU indoctrination. Towing the boats back to France would have sufficed, but the cowardice within the establishment was too evident, and this is why millions upon millions of people are now in the UK, and they are here to stay using up all our resources.

No one should be surprised about Keir Starmer wanting to reset relations with the EU or giving away the tiny bit of sovereignty we have left. Absolutely no surprises, because it was all inevitable.

The old British fierceness and fucking fire has disappeared. There is no lion there, it’s more of a fucking donkey being pulled by a master. Britain, after decades of woke indoctrination is a castrated demoralised nation, those swinging balls have been lopped off and discarded into a medical waste bin and incinerated.

Brexit never really happened — there should not be one single iota of surprise that all the EU had to do was to wait a little bit for the idiots to officially come back running to them with a big fucking begging bowl. Starmer will now hand over everything back to the EU on a silver platter, and the Tories and Labour will all sigh with relief.

Bend over the table, Starmer and spread those cheeks far and wide.