The 5 Quirkiest Travel Experiences to Embark on this Year in the Valencian Community

Ah, the Valencian Community—land of sun, paella, and… eccentric adventures you didn’t know you needed. Sure, you could stick to lounging on the beach or taking selfies with the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. But where’s the fun in being predictable? For those landing at Alicante or Valencia airports, your arrival marks the start of a wild ride. And with a trusty rent a car from Victoria Cars, you can zoom straight into the bizarre, the bold, and the unforgettable.

The Canelobre Caves: Nature’s attempt at a Concert Hall

Picture this: a cavern so grand it could host a rock opera. Located near Alicante, the Canelobre Caves boast ceilings taller than your average ego and acoustics that could make even the worst karaoke singer sound like Adele. Attending a concert here is like being serenaded by Mother Nature herself—if she also happened to moonlight as a lighting designer.

Rent a car at Alicante airport allows you to access this underground wonder and even detour through quaint villages on your way. Who knew stalactites could be so cultured?

The Tomatina: world’s most elaborate food fight

Ever dreamed of throwing tomatoes at complete strangers without legal repercussions? Welcome to Buñol, home of the Tomatina. Every August, this tiny town near Valencia becomes a battlefield where thousands gather to hurl overripe tomatoes in a chaotic, slippery mess. Forget your fancy dinners—this is how you truly embrace the spirit of sharing food.

Pro tip: bring goggles and a sense of humour. You’ll need both.

Villena: time travel, Medieval Edition

If your idea of adventure involves castles and gold (and no dragons, sadly), Villena is your place. This medieval town, just a scenic drive from Valencia airport, is like stepping into a time machine. The Atalaya Castle dominates the skyline, while the local archaeological museum flaunts treasures that would make Indiana Jones jealous.

Car hire Valencia airport makes the journey a breeze—and allows you to sip wine in the surrounding vineyards like a true 12th-century noble.

The Albufera Lagoon: where tranquillity meets rice

Less than an hour from Valencia lies the Albufera, a natural park where sunsets and serenity reign supreme. Here, you can glide across tranquil waters on a traditional boat while pondering life’s great questions, like: “Why doesn’t my local lake have this vibe?”

And if existential musings don’t fill you up, the Albufera is the birthplace of paella. Yes, the real deal. Forget the tourist traps; this is where your taste buds come to be reborn.

Fanzara: Street Art in the middle of nowhere

Fanzara is a sleepy little village that decided to wake up one day and become a street art mecca. Every wall, door, and random surface in sight is now adorned with vibrant murals, courtesy of artists who saw potential where others saw… well, blank space.

It’s Instagram heaven, but with soul. And with a car rental, you can explore the surrounding countryside for even more “artistic inspiration.” Or just a great picnic spot—your call.

Freedom to explore with Victoria Cars

Let’s face it: public transportation is overrated. Renting a car from Victoria Cars gives you the freedom to chase whimsy, detour into the unknown, and avoid that dreaded tourist shuffle.

So, what’s it going to be? A standard holiday of predictable photo ops, or a dive into the quirky, the unexpected, and the downright fabulous? This year, the Valencian Community is calling—and it promises to leave you with stories that no one will believe.