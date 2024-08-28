Starmer and Olaf Scholz to Reverse Brexit Brick by Brick

There’s a good reason why arch Remainers in the previous Conservative government purposefully killed off the Tory Party and lost the election — Labour. As everyone knows, Labour is completely anti-Brexit and anti-Democratic, and the Remainer Tories knew this was their best bet for rejoining the EU. This is why the Tory Party was essentially torn apart and dismantled. Operation Reset is the initial introductory phase and the first step for incorporating the Labour agenda to reverse Brexit.

Cue the election, et voila, the Labourite anti-Brexiteers were in and the “Operation Reset” strategy to undo Brexit was now a very real thing.

This is why Starmer is now in Germany, which is the heart and engine of the EU Fourth Reich. Keir Starmer needs Olaf Scholz of Germany to carry out his plan to undo Brexit and return the UK into the waiting arms of the EU.

Naturally in Brussels the EU hierarchy are watching and listening with eagerness to everything, and no doubt salivating at the mouth at the very thought of a UK coming back to the EU bloc with its tail firmly between its legs. The EU knows that to reverse Brexit things will have to be conducted slowly and with care so that the Brexiteers in the UK are not alerted to the entire process.

The EU does not do anything without the other side capitulating to its ever-increasing demands, and Starmer will gladly hand over any hard-won sovereignty to the EU without blinking a false eyelash. Brexit will be reversed drip by drip and the “Operation Reset” strategy is the beginning phase in a long process that will take years to achieve.

Now is the time to act as Labour sees it, as the Brexiteers in parliament have been either incapacitated completely or neutered.

Nigel Farage, and his two or three members in the House of Commons may start barking their discontent, but essentially they have little or no power against the entire political and corporate institutions which are effectively a Remainer construct. There is too much money involved for the Remainers to stop selling out the UK and its sovereignty as well as its freedom.