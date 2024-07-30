Winter Fuel Payments: Labour Condemns Pensioners to Freeze to Death

For many pensioners this coming winter, it will be a binary choice of whether they spend money on food or freeze to death, or spend money on heating and starve to death. This is all thanks to Labour who have now removed winter fuel payments from pensioners to fund pay rises for Big State civil servants and NHS staff who demanded a 22% pay rise. Some of the money raised by Labour will also be used to fund Net Zero eco programs that will make no difference to the environment, especially whilst China is pumping out billions of tonnes of toxic chemicals into the atmosphere every year.

Albert, 87, who lives in a council flat in Dagenham, East London, is preparing for certain death this winter.

“This is my last summer alive, so I am trying to enjoy what sunshine I can get. I sometimes take a walk in the park and I like to look at the trees. I am a lifetime Labour voter and voted for them in the most recent election thinking things would get better. Now Labour has condemned me to death this coming winter by cancelling my winter fuel payments. After I burn my furniture to keep warm, what will there be for me? I might make it to Christmas, but not sure.”