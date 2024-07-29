17.7 C
London
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
secret satire society
World

There is No Such Thing As Election Interference

MOUNTAIN VIEW - USA - According to the people controlling all news, there is no such thing as election interference.

Daily Squib
By B.A. Ware
election interference

Yeah, it’s the same old tricks being perpetrated as in the 2020 elections, and it seems despite trying to search for an opposing candidate on the monopoly search engine, the bias is solely in Kamala Harris’ favour. This tells us that the US Elections are a load of shit, and democracy is a mere footnote in America’s history. There is absolutely no democracy existent when only one presidential candidate is given a voice and total coverage, whilst the other is completely erased from existence. No, there is no such thing as election interference according to the radical Marxists who are now controlling what you see, what you hear, and what you know.

Election interference should be taken seriously because through this nefarious technique of completely erasing political opponents from any form of discussion or news, the voter is pushed only towards the voice of the political candidate that is prominent. To function correctly, democracy requires the voices of many to be heard equally.

With the likes of certain social media companies and search engines utilising this technique of cancellation of opposing political voices, they are pandering to unjust and biased representations for a debased electoral system that has been perverted and denigrated to the level of a sewer.

The US elections are thus a fucking joke, and should not be taken seriously in any way.

B.A. Ware
B.A. Warehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.