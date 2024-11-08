17.7 C
Bonus Good News For American Men – Unhinged Batsh*t Crazy Liberal Women Going Celibate

CALIFORNIA - USA - Unhinged, brainwashed liberal women are going celibate after the Trump win. Let's have some good news for a change.

By Harry Baals
Sometimes good news comes in floods of joy and happiness, and this is the case for American men as the batshit crazy, deranged blue-haired pierced and heavily tattooed liberal narcissistic women who voted for Kamala Harris have vowed to go celibate and abstain from men. It’s double plus good news for the gene pool as these selfish, entitled, mentally ill harridans won’t thankfully reproduce.

“For men, this makes things easier by taking psycho hose beasts out of the equation, only leaving the good women. The Trump win has truly been a wondrous event, as it effectively cleanses America of the shitty things, and brings back some form of goodness and purity to the country,” a college student from Nebraska revealed.

These liberal women have been so ideologically brainwashed and mentally damaged by the Kamala Harris campaign that they are going on TikTok to publicly display their total and utter shameful, demoralised mental conditions of utter indignity to everyone.

The ironic thing is, these dumbos only sleep with liberal men who voted for Kamala as well, so they’re taking them out of the gene pool too — triple fucking bonus.

No need for your much-loved right to have abortions any more — quadruple fucking bonus!!!

