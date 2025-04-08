Americans Must Prepare For Huge Inflation: Tariffs are a Tax on Imports

Americans need to prepare for European prices from now on as the insane tariff chaos continues. If you are an American and ever travelled to Europe or the UK, you will understand the kind of shit we’re dealing with here. Ever paid $16 for a fucking plain cheese sandwich, or $400 a night to stay in a dismal grey tiny 3-star hotel room where you are charged extra for everything? Everything in Europe is about 60-70% more expensive than the USA. Tariffs are a tax on imports, not on anyone else.

THE WORLD NEEDS FREE ZERO TARIFF TRADE NOT MORE TARIFFS

$10 trillion has been wiped off global stock markets since the 2nd of April 2025

We get the idea that Trump is shaking the tree somewhat, but most voters thought he was going to go after the Chinese communists — not the rest of the fucking world, including so-called allies with this tariff shit.

Prices in America for everyday goods will soon go ballistic. So prices for everything from electronics to furniture to vehicle parts will skyrocket through the anus. Inflation is going to spike, especially in consumer staples and tech.

Retail stores will be reamed, with Walmart, Amazon, Target clobbered. Supply chains are going to be scrambling to reroute sourcing—this is expensive, slow, chaotic.

Why do you think women fight in the supermarket? pic.twitter.com/jii1lunf3A — The Others (@Ertnaykt) March 17, 2025

Manufacturing in the short term will be fucked right up the shitter as most U.S. manufacturers rely on parts from abroad. Only a few U.S. firms will benefit (especially those producing domestically). Increasing manufacturing in the USA will take decades. Tariffs are a tax on imports and will only exasperate the situation further.

The one thing Trump needs to watch for is that he is pushing multiple nations towards de-dollarisation. China may double down on building trade networks that avoid the dollar entirely—pushing toward BRICS plus settlements in yuan, rubles, rupees, or digital currencies. Although China has vast holdings in the dollar, and U.S. treasuries, it will probably start dumping that shit asap. It will mildly hurt China, and the U.S. will have to start quantitive easing again.

Remember, America has a $36 trillion debt. This is not the fault of anyone else apart from America, who with decades of greed, waste and profligate spending brought this shit upon themselves. America makes up less than 5% of the global population yet uses up over 25% of the world’s resources.