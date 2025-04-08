17.7 C
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Axis of Evil: Russia Using Iranian Drones, Chinese and N. Korean Troops

KYIV - Ukraine - The Ukrainians have captured Chinese troops fighting for the Axis of Evil.

By Ping Pong
chinese troops ukraine Axis of Evil

The Ukrainians have captured Chinese soldiers fighting with the Russian invaders on the front line of the ongoing conflict. Eighty percent of the technology that Russia uses is from China. The Russians are also using Iranian suicide drones, and N. Korean as well as PLA Chinese troops to fight Ukraine. The Axis of Evil is truly alive and kicking.

What does this mean? Well, it seems that the poor Ukrainians are really up against it by fighting multiple nations from all fronts.

Abandoned by the USA, and with lacklustre help from the EU, what can the bankrupt UK do to help in the fight against the Axis of Evil?

Ukraine needs all the support it can get right now.

