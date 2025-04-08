Man Buys Toothpick From Temu For $6,842

Those China tariffs by Trump sure are working good. A Minnesota man was on the supposedly cheap Chinese online shopping portal Temu and did not realise the tariffs on China would affect his shopping, but it did.

“I wanted to buy some toothpicks because when I eat rib eye I get all the bits I gotta pick outta my teeth. It said $1.30 for a pack of 50 toothpicks. By the time I put it in my basket and went to pay, the price rose to $6,842 and by that time I had already pressed the buy button.”

That was not the only thing in the man’s online shopping basket that went up. He bought a toenail clipper set for his wife, which was originally $3.45 but by the time he paid, the price was $10,879.

“These here are the most expensive toothpicks I ever owned, goddammit. That varmint Trump better reimburse me, or Imma gonna have to serve up a can of whoop ass at the White House.”

A spokesman from Temu was quoted as saying: “It is what it is.”