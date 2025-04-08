17.7 C
London
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldMan Buys Toothpick From Temu For $6,842
World

Man Buys Toothpick From Temu For $6,842

MINNESOTA - USA - A man inadvertently bought a toothpick from Temu for $6,842 after the Trump tariffs on China.

Daily Squib
By Emma Royds
ai
temu toothpick trump tariff

Those China tariffs by Trump sure are working good. A Minnesota man was on the supposedly cheap Chinese online shopping portal Temu and did not realise the tariffs on China would affect his shopping, but it did.

“I wanted to buy some toothpicks because when I eat rib eye I get all the bits I gotta pick outta my teeth. It said $1.30 for a pack of 50 toothpicks. By the time I put it in my basket and went to pay, the price rose to $6,842 and by that time I had already pressed the buy button.”

That was not the only thing in the man’s online shopping basket that went up. He bought a toenail clipper set for his wife, which was originally $3.45 but by the time he paid, the price was $10,879.

“These here are the most expensive toothpicks I ever owned, goddammit. That varmint Trump better reimburse me, or Imma gonna have to serve up a can of whoop ass at the White House.”

A spokesman from Temu was quoted as saying: “It is what it is.”

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Axis of Evil: Russia Using Iranian Drones, Chinese and N. Korean Troops
Daily Squib
Emma Roydshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.