Uninfluencers Are the New Social Media Trend

Yes, we’ve all heard of “influencers” the annoying prats prancing around on social media claiming to be authorities on everything under the sun. Some snotty-nosed kid who claims he makes $40,000 a day trading the S&P 500 or some tarted up constantly smiling young woman touring the world’s hot spots whilst raking in large sponsorship deals for bouncing her pert tits in front of millions of male viewers. What about uninfluencers?

Social media expert Gregory Kilter is now studying a new breed of uninfluencers taking the stage.

“This is the new lucrative form of social media uninfluencing that is proving to be really popular now. Uninfluencing is basically the opposite of influencing and refers to the practice of basically telling people to either fuck right off, or putting them off entire product lines, or visiting a world location and giving it a good raking over.”

How did uninfluencing begin, and what platforms on the internet are best for this sort of thing?

“All social media platforms are now great for uninfluencing, and uninfluencers are not sure exactly who the first uninfluencer was, but there is a real fluid market building up for this genre right now.”

Uninfluencing is not free of danger, though, and some uninfluencers have already come to the profound realisation that uninfluencing swathes of people to not do or like something is still a form of influencing.