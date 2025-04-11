China Handed Everything On Platter For Free For Decades – Now it’s Over!

China was the spoiled brat of the world. It was literally handed everything it wanted for decades by successive American administrations, it was fawned over by globalists, and praised daily by the UN and organisations like the WEF as the true global model for every nation to follow. Obama and Biden took the knee, they bowed to China, deeply in their taxpayer funded pockets they handed over anything the Chinese communists wanted without question or reason. The markets loved China, they were blinded, as usual, by the money, as are these fucking cockroaches who only think about money day in day out. Then Trump came along.

If you’ve been feeding the baby for that long with goodies, naturally it will have a tantrum when one day you go unh, unh, no more. The Chinese are robotic communists, they are bound by the little red book of communism, and they were utilising capitalism to forward their communistic ideology across the globe.

Where do you think wokism came from into the West? China, and a little from Russia. It was a form of destabilisation/demoralisation imported by these authoritarian states to fuck the West in the ass and destroy democracy and its culture. The authoritarians hate democracy, and they used the useful idiot socialists/Marxists of the West to carry their weapon forward with ease. Black Americans were easily indoctrinated and used by Chinese agents who schooled them in being woke, a hypersensitive form of communist political correctness that is utilised to demoralise entire cultures, nations and people.

Hollywood films in the last few decades were flooded with Chinese money, literally billions of dollars. The one caveat, they had to promote woke concepts in these films to the dumb American audiences, and they had to say kind words about China. If you ever watch The Meg films, you will see these concepts in full flow, as well as Independence Day II, where the Chinese element was up there in full force. The Chinese communists wanted to show that their communist ideals could ride alongside the usual Americans saving the world thing that happens in any Hollywood invasion movie. Most people did not even register it, and this is how they utilise insidious ways of influence, because the sub-conscious does register, even though the conscious may not.

Trump is right. What he’s doing is shaking the tree. It’s called cleaning house. The snakes, the fucking parasites, the communist agents, the soviet Chinese shills, they’re all getting shaken from that tree.

Sure, the markets don’t like it. They’ve been under the pay-off money from the sickle and hammer for too long, sucking on the teat of Xi Jinping, but now we’ve got a moment of reckoning, and we have a spilled rancid milk situation underhand.

After the fat, fucking bloated beast of China has been fed for so long on freebies, it needs to be burped, you know, like a real baby. The market guys don’t like that either. Well, tough. Siphoning off huge amounts of money stolen from the USA to build up the Chinese military to threaten the entire globe? Trump is easing off the freebies, and it ain’t free any more. The PLA and CCP are going to have to look elsewhere to increase their military money.

You know what? If that piece of shit, shoddy manufactured crap the Chinese sell to the West increases in price — that’s one more motherfucking reason NOT TO BUY IT!

Do you get that into your fucking dumbed-down consumerist Amazon addicted fucking brain?

Trump wants quality, not cheap plastic toxic crap that breaks after three fucking days of use, like Chinese made shit does. If you have to pay more for some quality manufacturing, something that has not had its intellectual property stolen, then so be it. Made in America!

Automated factories will replace the Chinese peasant and slave labour. The plans are already afoot. China showed its hand, it was not looking good, the West gave them an inch, and they took more than a mile. It’s over for the stinking communist Chinese soviets and their ruse is finished. They can go back to the rice fields now.

We need to thank Trump and his administration for saving the West (at least the American part) from global communism. Unfortunately, the UK and EU is still under the ideological soviet yoke… for now.