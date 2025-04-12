17.7 C
If You Can Abort Babies, Why Not Adults?

MARYLAND - USA - A prominent member of the Institute of Population has put forward a suggestion that to abort adults should not be viewed as strange.

ABORT 1 ENH.

Let’s face it, many adults don’t deserve to exist. The question is, if people love aborting babies so much, why not abort adults? These two stages of humanity are both living creatures, but at different time spans in reality. Aborting living creatures in youth is perfectly permissible in modern progressive liberal Western culture, and it should thus be normal to abort grown adults as well.

Professor Albert Borte, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Population in Maryland, believes that aborting adults is a perfectly feasible and achievable plan of action.

“If you look at much of the population, there are millions upon millions of people who exist in the world who have no purpose at all. They bring absolutely zero to the cause of humanity, and are a true burden to society as well as the environment. We should abort them, as much as the clinics abort millions of innocent babies every year.

ABORT 2
Abort Pods would be available in all shopping centres

“The positives to aborting millions of useless people is that the environment and society will not suffer needlessly any more if all these unproductive humans are aborted. Also, many productive lives could be saved by the availability of fresh organs, thus prolonging the lives of those who are actually useful.

“Criminals are an example of the type of people who should be aborted, as well as most people who vote for the democrats. (surely, he’s joking about that – The Ed)

“Many useless people actually want to be aborted, therefore there should be an infrastructure in place right now that would enable this to occur.”

What are your thoughts on this subject? Do you believe some adults should be allowed to be aborted?

Should adults be aborted as well as babies?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

ai
