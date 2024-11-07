17.7 C
London
Thursday, November 7, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldForeign Secretary David Lammy: "Trump is Woman-Hating Nazi Sociopath"
World

Foreign Secretary David Lammy: “Trump is Woman-Hating Nazi Sociopath”

LONDON - England - Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy thinks that Trump is a woman-hating Nazi sociopath.

Daily Squib
By Jenny Tull
Foreign Secretary of Great Britain David Lammy
Labour Foreign Secretary of Great Britain David Lammy

How about negotiating a trade deal with an angry black man who wants the UK and USA to pay £18 trillion in slave reparations, or someone who has publicly called you a woman-hating Nazi scum sociopath who is a threat to Western civilisation? Well, Labour foreign secretary, David Lammy is such a character, and he hates Trump with every pore in his body.

US-UK Special Relationship?

The Labour Party tried everything to stop Trump being elected, and even sent a team of over 100 socialist Labour Party activists to America during the last weeks of the campaign in order to derail and sabotage Trump’s chances. This element of hatred for Trump could even have been classified as foreign election interference.

Labour has ruined decades of a special relationship with the USA, and PM Keir Starmer has vehemently defended his appointee for foreign secretary David Lammy, even though he hates Trump so much, he would gladly see him shot by a firing squad.

Surrendered Strategic Island to China

David Lammy, who hates British colonial legacies, gave away a crucial strategic British territory, the Chagos Islands, with a US Air Force base on it to Mauritius, who are heavily aligned with China through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sweat Stains

Who knows how Trump and his team will feel about dealing with some angry anti-white Marxist-leaning black man from the UK coming to Washington D.C. and sweating all over the White House couch?

According to many parliamentarians, David Lammy also smells foul, especially during the summer months. His sweaty body odour is allegedly so intoxicating that many retch into their handkerchiefs when within a few feet of him. If one gets too close, your eyes start watering.

As for trade tariffs? Because of the current Labour government in charge, we can expect tariffs that will cost the UK economy £25 billion per year.

Here’s to Labour’s foreign diplomacy efforts in the USA…

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Epstein and Diddy Island Friends Very Worried Right Now
Daily Squib
Jenny Tullhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.