World

Epstein and Diddy Island Friends Very Worried Right Now

HOLLYWOOD - USA - The celebrities, politicians, and assorted Kamala backers who partied with Epstein and Diddy are worried.

epstein and diddy

The Trump win was the Ace in the hole, the Joker in the pack, and it has left many Kamala Harris people really worried, let alone much of Hollywood, who are now shitting bricks at the threat of being exposed for their dalliance with Epstein and Diddy.

These people thought they had the election in the bag and under Kamala, who is swamp owned, they would have been safe, but now it’s Trump’s turn, and he is not so forgiving.

Imagine all the rapists, paedophiles, and assorted celebrities, politicians and industry miscreants all twisting and turning in abject fear of being exposed in their dark lairs, and you get an idea of how bad the situation is for them.

To be publicly disgraced and exposed is a nightmare situation for a lot of these creatures who have risen to great heights some way or another in their respective fields.

They’re going to call it the Federal Department of Efficiency, and what that essentially means is “swamp cleaning” operations will be conducted there — efficiently.

Elon Musk has been tasked for the role, and it should be a highly entertaining affair.

Trump’s comeback will not be his revenge, but their punishment. Looks like judgement day is finally coming for the scumbags who thought they would be safe under the Kamala Harris ticket.

