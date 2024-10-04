17.7 C
London
Friday, October 4, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldAfter Giving Chagos Islands to China, Starmer Planning to Betray Falklands and...
World

After Giving Chagos Islands to China, Starmer Planning to Betray Falklands and Gibraltar

LONDON - England - After the irresponsible, and insane decision to give away the Chagos Islands to China, Starmer is planning the same with the Falklands and Gibraltar.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
Starmer Chagos Islands, Falklands and Gibraltar
A retired Phantom jet at the RAF Mount Pleasant Airbase, British Falkland Islands

PM Keir Starmer is obviously a man who detests the UK and its illustrious history, as well as its territorial rights. He is an obvious danger to British national security, and if it were up to us, he would be ousted for gross negligence and High Treason against the Crown for his irresponsible actions of relinquishing the operational strategic Chagos Islands and the militarily essential Diego Garcia to Mauritius, an ally of China. What’s next? No doubt, the Falklands and Gibraltar will be the next victims of Starmer’s irresponsible ineptitude and betrayal of Britain’s global stature.

To this end, one must readily presume that Starmer will now relinquish the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar some time within his tenure. All of these British territories are crucial military and territorial zones that ensure the safety of the United Kingdom, but Starmer is someone who is not a friend of Britain but rather an enemy. He is a plant, and is a serious danger to all of us.

Britain’s military is tragically already weak after decades of underfunding, and the reciprocation of Britain’s strategic interests around the globe will further weaken its status. The Falklands and Gibraltar are sovereign British territories that must be defended at all costs, and the wrongful Chagos Island Starmer deal must be annulled.

Britain needs to implement checks and balances on Prime Ministers who have gone rogue, or are corrupt, who implement dangerous decisions that put the country in grave jeopardy.

Furthermore, questions should be asked about Starmer’s cronyism, especially as the legal adviser for Mauritius Philippe Sands KC is a long-time close friend of Starmer. Who knows what was traded behind closed doors, perhaps Starmer and his wife will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Mauritius or Shanghai, or a new set of Gucci suits? It is a distinct possibility that this dangerous and damaging capitulation of the Chagos Islands is linked directly to a planned deal made before Starmer even took office. For a guy so easily bought off with bribes, anything is possible, and betraying your own country is of no consequence.

Prepare for more damage to Britain from Starmer in the forthcoming agonising years of utter pain and hopelessness which seeps through the country like a corrupting malignant cancerous tumour. The British territories of the Falklands and Gibraltar are most probably next on the block.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Starmer Pays Back 6k of Bribes But Not the Rest £100,000
Next article
Probably the Best Video Channel On YouTube Right Now
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.