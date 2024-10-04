PM Keir Starmer is obviously a man who detests the UK and its illustrious history, as well as its territorial rights. He is an obvious danger to British national security, and if it were up to us, he would be ousted for gross negligence and High Treason against the Crown for his irresponsible actions of relinquishing the operational strategic Chagos Islands and the militarily essential Diego Garcia to Mauritius, an ally of China. What’s next? No doubt, the Falklands and Gibraltar will be the next victims of Starmer’s irresponsible ineptitude and betrayal of Britain’s global stature.

To this end, one must readily presume that Starmer will now relinquish the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar some time within his tenure. All of these British territories are crucial military and territorial zones that ensure the safety of the United Kingdom, but Starmer is someone who is not a friend of Britain but rather an enemy. He is a plant, and is a serious danger to all of us.

Britain’s military is tragically already weak after decades of underfunding, and the reciprocation of Britain’s strategic interests around the globe will further weaken its status. The Falklands and Gibraltar are sovereign British territories that must be defended at all costs, and the wrongful Chagos Island Starmer deal must be annulled.

Britain needs to implement checks and balances on Prime Ministers who have gone rogue, or are corrupt, who implement dangerous decisions that put the country in grave jeopardy.

Furthermore, questions should be asked about Starmer’s cronyism, especially as the legal adviser for Mauritius Philippe Sands KC is a long-time close friend of Starmer. Who knows what was traded behind closed doors, perhaps Starmer and his wife will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Mauritius or Shanghai, or a new set of Gucci suits? It is a distinct possibility that this dangerous and damaging capitulation of the Chagos Islands is linked directly to a planned deal made before Starmer even took office. For a guy so easily bought off with bribes, anything is possible, and betraying your own country is of no consequence.

Prepare for more damage to Britain from Starmer in the forthcoming agonising years of utter pain and hopelessness which seeps through the country like a corrupting malignant cancerous tumour. The British territories of the Falklands and Gibraltar are most probably next on the block.