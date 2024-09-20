You Voted For ‘Change’ While Greedy Keir Starmer’s Snout in the Trough

How’s this for ‘change’ the gluttonous pig swill Labour PM Keir Starmer has had his snout firmly placed in the trough accepting more than £100,000 in freebies, including almost £40,000 in football tickets, since December 2019? Shamefully, the people who voted for ‘change’ are now realising that change means ‘much of the same’ greed-fuelled corruption that is an all too familiar sight in parliament.

While Starmer gets away with his gluttonous hypocritical greedy self-serving shister ways, former Tory leader Boris Johnson was hounded out of parliament for presenting sandwiches and crisps to his team during the Covid lockdown.

Coincidentally, the same Karen who was sequestered to condemn Boris was Labour swindler Sue Gray, who has now been appointed a ridiculous taxpayer funded salary of £170,000 after demanding more than even the swindling pig swiller Starmer.

Champagne socialism indeed reaches new heights with this stench-filled pig sty crew of miscreants, as Starmer’s freeloading wife has even been sucked into the spotlight of shame for receiving tens of thousands worth of high fashion items as bribe material for alleged special favours.

Please understand that all of this nonsense is actually quite normal within communist states. Many communist governments are totally corrupt regimes where high party officials always have the ‘nice stuff’ while the rest of the population have to eat the fucking bark off the trees. North Korea is a very good example, as is Cuba, Venezuela and of course soviet Russia during its days of communism. Scum like Labourite sympathiser Rebecca Reid hold up the red flag defending the ‘gibsmedat’ entitlement of Keir Starmer and his fucking gang of thieves is a sign that these vile putrid suppurating pustules have no morals whatsoever. This repugnant swine should have the bare soles of her feet beaten with rolled up bundles of stolen taxpayer pound notes for months on end to put some sense into her putrefying brainwashed communist brain.

Britain’s pensioners meanwhile are condemned by Labour to a winter of discontent. Hopefully, one day the low-information people who voted for Labour, and voted for ‘change’ will realise what they have done — probably not.