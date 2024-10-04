17.7 C
Probably the Best Video Channel On YouTube Right Now

CALIFORNIA - USA - Check out a video from probably the best YouTube channel around at the moment.

By Vladimir Pooter

There’s something supremely satisfying about watching a video of a fake old man with a walker bending over consumers in some conglomerate store somewhere, probably in California, making some pretty realistic ripping fart noises.

This sport of farting on these people is almost an artistic act in itself, a theatre of derision and disgust, yet highly entertaining. We mention California because 98% of the people being farted upon are either Latino, Asian or Black, not that it matters at all but is based on the population dynamics of that state. What’s interesting also is that some of these consumers are so consumed by the act of shopping, they do not even flinch for a second when another ripper comes along. This could be construed as another commentary on the blind depth of consumer culture, where nothing else matters apart from picking up that special 20% off toilet paper deal or some other banal product.

Not sure how the farts are amplified or created, but there is a suspicion that the video makers use a Bluetooth speaker of some sort triggered by a mobile phone by the guy filming and following with the cunning disguise of pushing a shopping cart around. The white socks and flip-flops are a genius touch, along with the pockets hanging out of the old bastard’s trousers.

How do you make a living? I go around malls and supermarkets farting on people. What a supremely majestic way of making a living.

