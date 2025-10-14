17.7 C
Britain Under Labour Would Immediately Surrender to China Invasion

BEIJING - China - The Labour government under Keir Starmer is totally under the wing of the CCP and global Chinese communism.

By Xing Ping Pong
The Labour government under Keir Starmer is one with the Chinese Communist Party, and when the global war becomes more prominent, and China comes knocking, the doors will be fully open for the Chinese communists to walk into Britain without a single shot being fired in defence. The thinking behind Labour is that the communists of China are beloved liberators of Western countries from democracy, and Labour are committed to the spread of global communism under China.

Much of the world is already engaged in dozens of interlinked conflicts. When we say war, conflict can be conducted under many guises. Amongst the actual military wars taking place, there are constant tech wars, political wars, geopolitical wars, economic wars, trade wars, as well as civil wars, in essence the current state of the globe is at war on many fronts.

Without the buffer of the internet, one could postulate that the world would probably be embroiled in some sort of all encompassing global war, and countries like the USA and UK in civil war. The internet, as divisive as it is, forms some kind of buffer from actual violence, but the sentiment is still there, of course.

The labour government has shown itself to be completely complicit with the CCP, and it openly detests the British people as well as Britain’s sovereign right to exist.

