The Genius of Iranian TV Coverage of the Olympics

It does not get any crazier than the Iranian TV coverage of the Olympics. The strict Shia Muslim sect that runs things in the country have to black out all bare flesh with black boxes and asterisks.

What kind of insane regime does this to the Olympic athletes? Here is proof that the Mullahs are really living 400 years behind everyone else.

Iran has a long history of censorship, especially with reactive measures. Information in newspapers, on television, and on the internet has been withheld from the public since before the Iranian Revolution of 1979. These forms of censorship were used for suppression of opposition and for influencing public opinion.

The new Islamic leaders tried to consolidate their power by enforcing new regulations. In the crisis after the 2009 elections, communication channels were shut down to prevent major uprisings.

The level of censorship on Iranian TV and the internet extends to all entertainment, journalism, and sport. Any form of bare flesh showing is viewed as a crime against strict Shiite Islamic rules made up by the Mullahs who run the regime.

The Religious Police and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Sepah have to vet every single program that is shown on Iranian television, and the Olympics are viewed as Haram (forbidden) by the censors.

This is why black boxes are superimposed over athletes who compete in the Olympic Games.