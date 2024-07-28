District 9 Woke Games Entry Looked Superb This Year

Modelled on the last supper from a forgotten religion of some sort from the past, District 9 prepared a wonderful display for the 2024 Paris/Panem Woke Games for all to see.

Sodom and Gomorrah

Director of the show, Pumpy Mi Anoos, a 43-year-old thing of undetermined species revealed how the immense feat was achieved: “We used 11.5 billion euros taken from the District 9 taxpayer slave workers and recreated a last supper scene with a fat grotesque smelly drag queen Tribute Slob representing some sort of religious icon of the past. I cannot remember the name, but someone mentioned a superhuman Messiah from a man-made religion written by drunk monks hundreds of years ago or something. Never heard of him until now, but that’s neither here nor there. Our main aim of course is to push this abhorrent subject matter down the throats of the audience, hell, we even included children in the show to display our brainwashing prowess.”

Woke Torture for Viewers

The District 9 Woke Games of Paris/Panem was a wonderful display of some seriously grotesque and ugly curiosities, like a freak show that many viewers delighted in its sheer repugnant nature.

One viewer revealed his incredible reaction to seeing the numerous freaks, drag queens, transgenders, and blatant sodomy on display as being an affront to their eyeballs.

“The District 9 show made my eyes water, I could not believe I could witness such horrific displays of woke grotesqueness in one sitting. If I had a choice of shaving my eyeballs with a cheese grater or watching this utter shite, I would have chosen the former option with gusto. During the display of the creature with a beard in a dress prancing around a bridge to the strains of some awful gay pop music, I projectile vomited onto the televisual device I was watching this crap on, and thankfully my vomit short-circuited the device, ending the woke torture session in earnest.”

Would you consider this a family show?

In stark contrast to the 99% of viewers who were repulsed by the blatant woke display, President Coriolanus Macron had only praise for the performance.

“My wife/husband, and I enjoyed it thoroughly. Afterwards, I went back to my palace and was buggered silly by my bodyguards for 15 hours, much to my sheer delight. It was a wonderful end to the evening, although I cannot walk much now. Ooof!”