17.7 C
London
Thursday, July 4, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldMasochist Britons About to Vote in 15 Years of Labour Punishment and...
World

Masochist Britons About to Vote in 15 Years of Labour Punishment and They Love It

LONDON - England - Masochist Britons are revelling in glee and anticipation as they vote for 15 years of miserable Labour punishment.

Daily Squib
By Brandon Irons
Masochist Britons

Britain is a nation of masochists who love to be victimised, punished and denigrated. You can see it in their sports; in their defilement of their own glorious history, in their penchant to vote in a Labour government that will punish each and every citizen with extreme oblivial prejudice. With the obligatory mug of tea in hand, it is with joyous fervour that masochist Britons eagerly await their master’s whip with keen anticipation. As for voting in another socialist Tory government, well, it’s the same thing, isn’t it?

Whip me! Ooh, that feels so good! These are the perpetual victims of a British culture that is one profoundly rooted in its own galumptious masochistic joy. Imagine voting in a Labour government with glee knowing that they will decimate your pension fund to throw your money into an endless pit of useless socialist utopian schemes that are not sustainable in any way and will cease to exist when the money is siphoned out by the jackal Labourati hyenas running these parasitic schemes.

There is pure lachrymose exhilaration as Britain’s illustrious history is desecrated by Marxist educationalists and woke media controllers. They call it decolonisation, when in fact, it is a form of book burning utilised by the likes of Hitler and Stalin. The cancelling and re-writing of British history in the interests of woke politics is an evil pestilence that brings many socialist Britons to the point of orgasm.

Brits love to pay tax, and the more tax they pay, the better they feel. Who wants to work hard for their entire lifespan only to have 90% of their wealth siphoned off into some black hole government account to be pissed against a wall? Well, it’s a British person, a born masochist where the infliction of extreme pain and poverty on one’s self is greeted with joyous epithymetic abandon and merriment.

To be whipped in dungeons, stretched on elongating torture devices, hanged, drawn and quartered or simply put in the stocks is a British tradition in sadistic abandon that sates the British masochistic national temperament.

British weather, of course, may be the ideal state of being for masochist Britons, where it pisses down with rain for 85% of the year. Add in the biting cold and freezing wind, and that’s when you see Brits going on their camping trips soaked to the bone and loving every moment of their experience.

It could be the stiff upper lip, another British trait, where when every indignity is thrown upon the British perpetual victim, one only bites the lip and carries on without a chunter, although some may argue this is a virtue, and sign of Stoic strength, others may just call it stupidity.

Anyway, enjoy the next 15 fucking years of soviet Labour misery gloriously satisfying your inherent British masochism, have another cup of tea, and put on the telly to watch yet another re-run on the official Labour Party propaganda channel — the BBC. It’s pissing down with rain outside, although it’s meant to be summer and some yobs just stole your car from the drive. Smile with joyous abandon and revel in your masochism, you’re British.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Labour Pay-Per-Mile Plans For Entire UK
Daily Squib
Brandon Ironshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »