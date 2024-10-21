17.7 C
McDonald’s Trump “Lovin’ It” As Democrats Triggered

PENNSYLVANIA - USA - The campaigning McDonald's Trump has seriously triggered dour socialist Democrats who are all wailing into their soggy fries.

Lovin' it! Do you want fries with that?

To see the Teflon Don having fun as the McDonald’s Trump is a genius piece of election campaigning and may have brought a wry smile to most people, but not for the beleaguered socialist Democrats, who were seriously triggered by the playful display.

Far left Democrat voters were disgusted by the McDonald’s Trump stunt, and vowed to never set foot in the fast food restaurant again if the Don wins the election.

Democrats are not known for having a sense of humour and are now so woke that any bit of fun and comedy has been destroyed by their dour socialist agenda which is pushed down the throats of everyone whether they like it or not.

Of course, the Don and his election team were poking fun at Kamala Harris’ dubious claim that she once worked for McDonald’s in the 90s. No one can prove whether this actually happened, but this is a normal factor in any US election campaign, where the lies come thick and pigs really do buzz around big fluffy clouds.

Meanwhile, it seems the Hamburglar Don is giggling all the way to the ballot box.

