17.7 C
London
Friday, October 18, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentOh dear! A Boy Band Member Has Fallen From a Hotel Balcony
Entertainment

Oh dear! A Boy Band Member Has Fallen From a Hotel Balcony

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina - According to news reports, a member of a boy band has tragically fallen from a hotel balcony.

Daily Squib
By Brad Teyessd
goin down boy band

Apparently, according to the mainstream media, a boy band member and corporate Simon Cowell creation flung himself from a hotel balcony in Argentina after allegedly infusing himself with numerous types of strange powders and other stuff. We never heard of this guy, so after a brief google search found out that the geezer’s name rhymes with the words “lame”, “drain” and “insane”.

Obviously this is a tragic loss for the world of music, a huge talented musician has passed away, what an absolute travesty. Let’s hope no other corporate creations decide to go the same direction as this poor guy.

Will the world of music ever survive this loss? Will this boy band member be immortalised in 100 years from now, or maybe two weeks? Who knows? Perhaps, Beethoven and Mozart have finally met their match.

It’s all right for Simon Cowell though because he can now release the definitive best of compilation of whatever the autotune boy band was called and rake in some serious bucks for a brief moment in time. Maybe Cowell needs a new fleet of Bentleys?

This poor boy band member must’ve been a true talent because even the celebrity Katie Price came out of some crucial tit balloon surgery to comment on this poor sod’s demise. It must have really hit home for her to do that.

Warning!

There’s only one direction to go when you jump from a fucking hotel balcony — down. Be careful out there, folks, it’s a dangerous world and bad shit sometimes happens, especially when something like gravity is involved.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Lord Mandy: “Starmer Gov. Preparing UK For Talks to Rejoin EU”
Daily Squib
Brad Teyessdhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.