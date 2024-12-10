17.7 C
World

Karma Coming Back to Haunt Rappers Like Jay-Z

HOLLYWOOD - USA - Could karma be coming back to haunt rapper Jay-Z after being accused of paedophilia rape allegations?

By Louis Cypher

Karma can be a bitch, and rapper Jay-Z may one day feel the wrath of his alleged actions of the past, as he is now being seemingly accused of raping a 13-year-old girl during one of the frenzied debauched P Diddy parties.

American rappers have been able to skirt justice for decades now, mostly due to the undue protection of African American ‘culture’ by the dominant media controllers, the democrat party. Diddy himself allegedly has a penchant for young white boys.

Rap and hip hop culture celebrates a tribal Africanized image of gangs, drugs, crime and defiling European culture, this culture exemplifies the destruction of America from within where low morals, indolence, greed, paedophilia, rape and vice are all encouraged and mixed in a boiling cauldron of spite, anger, violence, black supremacy, unjustly huge egos and very, very low IQs.

Let us hope that more of these monsters are brought into the light of the fine microscope of the media, as more information is begging to be released about the ‘freak-off’ Diddy parties. Naturally, Jay-Z is denying all allegations against him. The list of rappers, celebrities, actors and enablers must be quite huge.

This shit makes Epstein look like a boy scout.

Daily Squib
Louis Cypherhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

