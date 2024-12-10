How AI is Shaking Up Affiliate Marketing and Informational Sites

Affiliate marketing used to be a thriving industry where businesses and creators worked hand-in-hand. But now, artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to shake things up. And unlike McDonald’s, not everyone’s lovin’ it—especially informational sites that depend on traffic and affiliate deals to survive. So, what’s going on?

AI Taking Over the Workload

AI has made marketing easier and faster. Predicting trends, creating content, and personalising customer experiences are all things AI does better than any human. For businesses, it’s a no-brainer. Why pay affiliates or rely on informational sites when AI can handle it all?

With tools that crunch data in seconds, companies can find the best keywords, figure out where ads should go, and target their perfect customers without needing help. That leaves informational sites—once crucial for guiding traffic and boosting SEO—feeling a bit redundant.

Case Study: Can a Humble Bingo Affiliate Survive the Rise of The Machine?

Sites like Bingo Paradise, which focus on creating expert-written, unbiased reviews, are increasingly going to face challenges. AI tools like ChatGPT and Jasper AI churn out articles faster than any human writer can, and they’re often optimised to climb search engine rankings. Businesses can now produce their own content in-house, instead of relying on affiliates or informational sites to drive visitors their way.

And here’s the kicker: search engines seem to love this AI-created content. That means sites like Bingo Paradise are finding it harder to get noticed, losing traffic to the flood of AI-generated blogs and articles out there.

Businesses Cutting Out the Middleman

AI is making it easier for companies to deal directly with customers. Using machine learning, they can figure out exactly what their audience wants and serve it up with personalised ads, recommendations, and even chatbots. This direct-to-consumer approach is bad news for informational sites and affiliates, who used to act as the middlemen.

Why Informational Sites Are Struggling

It’s a double whammy for informational sites. Organic traffic is dropping, and affiliate payouts are getting smaller. With businesses investing in AI to do the heavy lifting, these sites are finding it harder to rank in search results or offer anything that stands out.

Why Certain Informational Sites Still Hold Value

Despite these challenges, sites like Bingo Paradise can still provide significant value in an AI-driven world. The reviews offered on platforms like this aren’t just content churned out by algorithms—they’re based on real-world, lived experiences. AI simply can’t replicate the human effort involved in trying and testing bingo brands.

For instance, a proper review requires signing up to the platform, navigating the interface, playing games, and even depositing money to assess the site as a genuine player. These steps ensure the reviews are comprehensive and authentic. Additionally, evaluating customer service—whether through live chat, email, or phone support—requires actual interaction to gauge responsiveness, professionalism, and helpfulness.

In a similar way, a function of Bingo Paradise is to list and categorise welcome offers. For instance, if a brand claims to be offering free spins no deposit, Bingo Paradise’s team will actually check that claim (by claiming the offer) and listing the offer here – Ai just can’t do that… yet!

This hands-on approach is something AI cannot do. While AI can summarise data or compile information, it lacks the ability to provide genuine insights based on actual user experiences. This authenticity is what makes Bingo Paradise’s content trustworthy and valuable to readers looking for honest recommendations.

Finding a Way Forward

But all isn’t lost. Sites can fight back by using AI themselves—creating better content, improving their user experience, and finding clever ways to stand out. Focusing on niche topics, building a loyal community, and offering something personal or interactive could be the key to staying relevant.

What’s Next?

There’s no denying AI is changing everything, and it’s not going to stop. For sites like Bingo Paradise, staying ahead means adapting quickly, trying new strategies, and making the most of what humans still do best—connecting with other humans.

Businesses, on the other hand, are loving the AI revolution. It’s helping them cut costs, engage directly with customers, and leave less room for traditional sites to play their part. If informational sites don’t evolve soon, they risk being left behind in this fast-moving, AI-dominated world.