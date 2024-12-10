Rachel Reeves: “Killing sick kids in hospices is fine with me!”

When it comes to hardcore socialism and communism, there is no limit to its evil, and Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves is the epitome of a nasty, nefarious tax hungry agenda that is hurting and crippling hospice charities trying to look after sick young children.

It is certainly true that throughout history, communism and socialism have brought upon more death than any other political ideology. It is of no consequence for the likes of Rachel Reeves, hiking the National Insurance tax to such unnecessary levels that it will cost England’s children’s hospices over £5m more every year to barely function. Palliative care, especially for children, is being crippled and on its knees thanks to the unjust NI hikes by Labour’s tax hungry chancellor.

The unsustainable and destructive increase in Employers’ NI Contributions announced in the Halloween Budget ultimately amounts to £134,000 extra in staff bills next year. In total, the cost of providing care will rise by a devastating amount, which will result in drastic staff cuts and essential hospices for children forced to close, or severely inhibit their operations.

Reeves is taxing the UK into oblivion. What kind of stupid moron calls themselves an ‘economist’ by taxing everything to death? This is not how you get ‘economic growth’ this is how you kill the economy and kill the farmers, the kids, and every business trying to survive in an increasingly hostile Britain which is now being led by the heartless and sleazy Labour Party who are more concerned with sponging freebies than making the right decisions.

https://www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk