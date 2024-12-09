17.7 C
London
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldFrom the Ashes of Assad: A New Islamic Caliphate?
World

From the Ashes of Assad: A New Islamic Caliphate?

DAMASCUS - Syria - There are many scenarios that can happen in the war torn country after the fall of the Assad regime, including an Islamic Caliphate.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
Islamic Caliphate SYRIA

This is probably the greatest fear The West has — an Islamic Caliphate. It could be a possibility, though, as the likes of ISIS and Al-Qaeda are still very much active in Syria amongst the multiples of Jihadist groups.

Now that Assad has fled to Moscow with his billions of plundered dollars, there is naturally a large power vacuum to fill, and when it comes to the Middle East where “democracy” does not, and will never work, this means that whatever the US/Israel or EU want, will probably not happen. Under Starmer, the UK is now inconsequential in global matters.

The CIA operatives on the ground do not have many friends in Syria, and the US only supports the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who have been opposed to both Assad and ISIS.

The Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the two-week march on Damascus, is controlled and orchestrated by Turkey, but one wonders what the ultimate goal of this venture will be?

As well as Assad having blood on his hands for decades of vicious brutality, it goes without saying that Iran and Russia are co-conspirators in the mass bloodletting that has been ongoing in Syria for decades.

Along with Afghanistan being run by militant Islamists like the Taliban, to see another rogue state being built from the ashes of Assad may not be such a favourable outcome for the beleaguered West.

refugees leaving Hungary
October 6,2015; Hegyeshalom in Hungary. Group of Syrian refugees leaving Hungary. They came to Hegyeshalom by train to go to Austria and then to Germany. Many of them escaped from home because of the civil war.

Millions of Syrians are now making their way to the Turkish border, and will then go onto the EU.

Who knows what the fuck is going to happen in the ruined country, but as mentioned before, there will never be a democracy in Syria because the Arabs just don’t do that sort of thing. Maybe a Libya 2.0, an Islamic State Caliphate, and more war? To control any Arab state, one needs a tyranny, and that’s the only way to do it.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
The Orb and Ozric Tentacles London Concert 2024
Next article
Rachel Reeves: “Killing sick kids in hospices is fine with me!”
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.