From the Ashes of Assad: A New Islamic Caliphate?

This is probably the greatest fear The West has — an Islamic Caliphate. It could be a possibility, though, as the likes of ISIS and Al-Qaeda are still very much active in Syria amongst the multiples of Jihadist groups.

Now that Assad has fled to Moscow with his billions of plundered dollars, there is naturally a large power vacuum to fill, and when it comes to the Middle East where “democracy” does not, and will never work, this means that whatever the US/Israel or EU want, will probably not happen. Under Starmer, the UK is now inconsequential in global matters.

The CIA operatives on the ground do not have many friends in Syria, and the US only supports the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who have been opposed to both Assad and ISIS.

The Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the two-week march on Damascus, is controlled and orchestrated by Turkey, but one wonders what the ultimate goal of this venture will be?

As well as Assad having blood on his hands for decades of vicious brutality, it goes without saying that Iran and Russia are co-conspirators in the mass bloodletting that has been ongoing in Syria for decades.

Along with Afghanistan being run by militant Islamists like the Taliban, to see another rogue state being built from the ashes of Assad may not be such a favourable outcome for the beleaguered West.

Millions of Syrians are now making their way to the Turkish border, and will then go onto the EU.

Who knows what the fuck is going to happen in the ruined country, but as mentioned before, there will never be a democracy in Syria because the Arabs just don’t do that sort of thing. Maybe a Libya 2.0, an Islamic State Caliphate, and more war? To control any Arab state, one needs a tyranny, and that’s the only way to do it.