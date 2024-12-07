United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 Enacted in Syria

Looks like Ass-Head Assad the barrel-bombing Butcher of Syria has finally been deposed as he has even been abandoned by Russia and Iran, and his family have fled the country.

It is not known who, or what, will fill the power vacuum in the war embattled country.

Could there be an Islamic Caliphate?

Maybe they can try to rebuild the ruined country.

On 18 December 2015, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2254. It calls for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria. The plan for Syria’s political transformation is laid out in the document.