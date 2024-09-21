17.7 C
London
Saturday, September 21, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldKeir Starmer: "My Wardrobe is Now Overflowing With Free Designer Clothes"
World

Keir Starmer: “My Wardrobe is Now Overflowing With Free Designer Clothes”

SCUNTHORPE - England - PM Keir Starmer reveals that his paid for wardrobe is overflowing with free designer clothes.

Daily Squib
By Ava Richus
keir starmer wardrobe pigs free designer clothes
Sir Keir Starmer proudly walks through one of his walk-in wardrobes.

The defiant Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared that he will not receive any more Gucci, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Veneta, Prada, Paul Smith and Brunello Cucinelli free designer clothes and accessories from dodgy Labour donors because frankly his walk-in wardrobe is already overflowing.

“You see these Bontoni shoes, they cost £18,450 and were gifted to me by a Labour donor for special business-related ministerial favours that I cannot disclose here. These shoes combine history and tradition with modern design. Not that you would know, but these are sophisticated and elegant shoes handcrafted in Italy using only the finest leathers and materials just as they were generations ago and are a joy to wear, even when I’m kicking a football around at the Arsenal Emirates stadium with the players after a free match ticket worth £4,000.”

According to parliamentary records, the freeloading greedy shitbag Sir Keir has received two-and-a-half times more in gifts and hospitality than the next highest MP, accepting £107,145 worth of gifts, benefits, and hospitality since December 2019.

The Premier League has given Sir Keir almost £40,000 in football tickets, and is one of the largest providers of hospitality to the Labour leader. Labour peer Waheed Alli, who paid for his position, gave the Labour premier large sums for his work wardrobe, including £2,435 worth of glasses and £16,200 worth of work clothing. During the election alone Starmer received £12,588 in gifts including four Taylor Swift tickets worth £4,000, Euros final tickets valued at £1,628, and several Arsenal match tickets exceeding £6,000 in total.

“I receive a huge salary, diamond encrusted large pension, but I still accepted expensive freebies from shady businessmen who need special ministerial favours in order to have business advantages others cannot achieve. It’s good for the British economy, apparently. If you don’t like it, tough luck!”

Deputy leader Angela Rayner has also accepted free designer clothes donations, to the value of £2,230, along with the Chancellor Rachel Reeves who received a total of £7,500 from a Labour donor called Juliet Rosenfeld from January 2023 to May 2024 for special favours.

But the Prime Minister has continued to insist it was his right to accept “freebies” despite his vast salaries and pension incomes.

“Fuck the pensioners, they’re going to die anyway! If I don’t accept hospitality, I can’t do anything. I need it all, I want more, I want everything! Gibs me dat now! I even nick free paper towels from McDonald’s and have an entire room full of them,” Sir Keir oinked, salivating all over his Italian marble floor.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
This Week’s World War Three News Report
Daily Squib
Ava Richushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.