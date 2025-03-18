17.7 C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Britney Spears Needs Some New Furniture Pronto

LOS ANGELES - USA - Former pop star Britney Spears needs some new furniture for her McMansion.

Whenever Britney Spears posts another video of her doing deranged, psychotic dances that are seriously demented, the real concern is with her furniture, it’s just so outdated.

In fact, her entire place looks like some kind of Holiday Inn suite from 1982.

Sure, Britney is a raving schizoid probably on god knows what drugs, but at least go to Ikea or something. Get a KNUTSTORP or a DAGSTORP or something that does not look so cheap and tired for fuck’s sake.

This poor woman looks like she is literally imprisoned in a motel lobby somewhere out in the Midwest from 1981.

If Britney reads this, which she will never do, please get some new furniture, so we can watch your psychotic gyrations knowing full well that you have taken the time to do something about the dire furniture situation in the background.

Better still, why not download an app that can remove the background completely, and maybe remove yourself from the videos too, wow, that would be a great bonus. Just post a blank video or something, anything is better than this utter, utter, useless shite.

