Just When You Thought Woke Was Gone …

One would have thought that the new era of Trump would hail some kind of renaissance in anti-woke reality where some form of normalcy was realised, but unfortunately, this is not the case. What happens to socialists, communists and the woke when they are pushed against a wall is even more scary — they double down.

This is the case in New Jersey hospitals, where new parents are now routinely given a questionnaire directly after the birth of their child. Kudos to Holly Schepisi, a Republican member of the New Jersey Senate, who will do something about this.

It reads:

“Which of the following best describes your baby? Lesbian or gay; straight or heterosexual; bisexual; self-describes (please specify); questioning/unsure.”

Newly born babies barely have a brain formed, and it is insanity to think that a newborn can “self-describe” its sexuality or is in a period of “questioning/unsure”.

To this end, we must conclude what we have always concluded, that woke people are fucking deranged lunatics, they are so completely wacko and demented maybe they actually do need to all be exterminated with the highest form of prejudice. Only joking, just stick ’em all in large padded rooms for eternity, that should suffice.

What would Tony Soprano do in this situation? Send in Furio of course.

It’s only a matter of time though before this level of grotesque woke insanity comes to the NHS, which is already heavily infected with this dire shit.