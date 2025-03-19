The White House has released heavily redacted classified files that reveal the amazing news that Prince Harry, high on psychedelic mushrooms, was flying over Dealey Plaza, Texas in a flying saucer at 12:30 p.m. Central Standard Time on November 22, 1963. He was in Texas on a galactic safari/hunting trip when he shot JFK.

The startling revelations have stunned many people across the world.

The White House released the formerly classified documents to great fanfare from the waiting media and public, after months of false promises.

“Goddamn, I knew there was something fishy about that Prince Harry guy. It was him all this time! He shot JFK then flew up to his mothership in the Draco constellation,” an American commented on Wednesday.