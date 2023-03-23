MONTECITO - USA - A drug charity has urged Prince Harry to stop using class-A drugs as they are not good for your health.

For the sake of his kids, Prince Harry is urged to try to stop using class-A drugs, a drug charity has revealed in a new campaign.

“Drug use may seem like fun at first, but soon things can spiral out of control. We have seen that Prince Harry glorifies and encourages drug use in his book Spare, but heavy drug use can be detrimental to mental health and physical health as well. This is why Harry is going to all these therapists because his heavy drug use of the past and present is affecting his mental stability. Please get help, not only for yourself, but for the sake of your children. We would like to direct Prince Harry to a drug rehabilitation unit, so he can overcome his drug dependency,” Raquel Minchin, a senior anti-drug spokeswoman for US drug charity ‘StopNow’ revealed on Thursday.

Heavy drug use can cause schizophrenia, paranoia and manic depression. Many people who take drugs are searching for the first high they experienced when they first took the drug, but they will never get that first high ever again. In many cases, the drug use then escalates and is soon uncontrollable, leading to multiple problems.

Prince Harry is meant to be a role model and celebrity, but his drug use misleads many young people who think it is cool to take drugs.

Because of his celebrity status in the United States, Prince Harry is allowed to get away with everything, and even entered the country by omitting key details about his drug use on the visa form. Harry has never taken responsibility for anything in his life, and thinks he is entitled to do anything he wants without any form of repercussion.

Harry is thus urged to at least tone down the heavy drug use during the Coronation of King Charles, where he and his wife Meghan Markle have been invited.