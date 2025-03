Hunter Biden, who is supposed to be broke, is having an extended holiday at a luxury five-star resort in South Africa at the moment after telling a judge that he was broke.

The cost to furnish him with 18 Secret Service agents at all times exceeds $34 million per annum. Trump just revoked all of that.

Looks like Hunter is going to have to get his crack by himself from now on, as he won’t be able to send his detail out to get it for him.

These are truly sad days for the Democrats.