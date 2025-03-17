17.7 C
If You Can’t Speak or Read English in Arkansas You’re in Big Trouble

ARKANSAS - USA - A new initiative has begun in the state where if a person cannot read, speak or write English, and they're driving a vehicle they receive huge fines or are arrested.

By Senor Joder
welcome to arkansas

The state of Arkansas is getting serious with drivers who can’t speak, read or write in English.

English Checkpoints

A truck driver at a weighing station witnessed dozens of arrests of people who were first tested on their English reading skills and their speech.

“I was actually witnessing people in handcuffs that had been pulled in. I was like, what’s going on? He goes, we’ve come across now that if you cannot read or write in English, that it’s a $5,000 fine.

“And if you have a company in Arkansas that employs people that can’t read or write in English, it’s a $10,000 fine paid on the spot.

“If you cannot pay it, you’re automatically arrested and lose your licence”

All trucks in Arkansas are now stopped and everyone is handed a piece of paper. They must then read out what is written on the piece of paper out loud. They must also write down on another piece of paper what they are told to write.

If they cannot do any of those tasks, they are promptly arrested when they cannot pay the exorbitant fine presented to them. The context of this new development is actually part of US law. It is hoped that Tom Homan, White House Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) rolls this out to all states, although it is highly unlikely to happen in Democrat controlled states where undocumented illegal aliens are given driving licences.

According to federal law, commercial driving licence (CDL) holders must be able to speak and understand English.

49 CFR § 391.11(b)(2) states that a CDL driver must be able to:
Speak and read English and understand highway traffic signs and signals in English.

https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-49/subtitle-B/chapter-III/subchapter-B/part-391/subpart-B/section-391.11

If they rolled this system out in the UK, the roads would be empty. What a wonderful dream that would be …

