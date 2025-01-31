17.7 C
Deporting 22 Million Illegal Aliens in Four Years?

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - If Trump's ultimate goal is deporting 22 million illegal aliens from the country, he's going to have to up the pace.

It is estimated that there are approximately 22 million illegal aliens in the United States, but that number could be higher, seeing as these people are in the country illegally and do not want to be discovered. Many of these illegals reside in places like California, New York inside ‘sanctuary cities‘ where they are protected by the Democrat Party who use these people for votes in elections. How is Trump going to deport all of these people?

If we’re working with the 22 million figure, ICE and Tom Homan need to deport about 5,500,000 people every year for the next four years.

At the moment, the aperture is pretty narrow, and Homan is concentrating solely on illegal alien criminals, but soon, the floodgates will have to be opened, and we’re not just talking about Selena Gomez’s virtue signalling tears as she blubs over the deportation of rapists, murderers and dangerous gang members in one of her $40 million mansions.

It doesn’t stop there, though…no! The Teflon Don is also fixing to Gitmo-ize 30,000 illegals at Guantánamo Bay, that infamous prison camp that is handily outside US jurisdiction. One can only imagine the look of sheer horror on some of the criminals who thought they had a pretty cushy number over in the States, before they are so unceremoniously despatched to a place where even the most hardened terrorists used to sob into their orange jumpsuits every fucking day of their pitiful lives…

daily undocumented stats trump

