Democrats Helped Trump Mass Deportations With Sanctuary Cities

The Democrats under Joe Biden let in over 15 million undocumented illegal immigrants and dumped many of them in “sanctuary cities” like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Now Trump comes along and his Border Czar Tom Homan is tasked with finding these undocumented illegals and deporting them. Where’s he going to look first? Yep, sanctuary cities. They’re basically just holding pens, and they’re making the job a lot easier for Trump.

Sanctuary Cities = Deportation Cities

Already, the border force is out there, and they’re cleaning up the streets. Their primary targets at the moment are the gang affiliated illegals and dangerous criminals, plus terrorists the Democrats let in with their open door policies.