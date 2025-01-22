17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldDemocrats Helped Trump Mass Deportations With Sanctuary Cities
World

Democrats Helped Trump Mass Deportations With Sanctuary Cities

NEW YORK - USA - Thanks to the Democrats, 'sanctuary cities' have now essentially become 'deportation cities'.

Daily Squib
By Sanque
ai
deportation sanctuary cities

The Democrats under Joe Biden let in over 15 million undocumented illegal immigrants and dumped many of them in “sanctuary cities” like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Now Trump comes along and his Border Czar Tom Homan is tasked with finding these undocumented illegals and deporting them. Where’s he going to look first? Yep, sanctuary cities. They’re basically just holding pens, and they’re making the job a lot easier for Trump.

deportSanctuary Cities = Deportation Cities

Already, the border force is out there, and they’re cleaning up the streets. Their primary targets at the moment are the gang affiliated illegals and dangerous criminals, plus terrorists the Democrats let in with their open door policies.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Why Elon Triggered Woke Leftists With Hand Gesture
Next article
Philadelphia Mayor Exemplifies Why Diversity Employment Lacks Merit
Daily Squib
Sanquehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.