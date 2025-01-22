17.7 C
Why Elon Triggered Woke Leftists With Hand Gesture

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The triggered woke leftists have once again become enraged and irrational. Something to do with Elon Musk and a hand gesture.

By Zeeg Huyall
Jacques-Louis_David_-_Oath_of_the_Horatii_-_Google_Art_Project triggered woke leftists
Public Domain File:Jacques-Louis David - Oath of the Horatii - Google Art Project

Triggering the woke leftist mob is not a hard thing to do, however, it is a necessary requirement in this mentally unstable age. Collective psychosis is a very real thing, especially within the confines of the internet echo chambers. All it takes is a simple hand to the heart and then an outstretched arm and boom, the labels start flying as the permanently triggered and infuriated mob of mentally ill woke cultists all start shouting the word Nazi around the place. The funny thing about all of this is that many of the woke socialists who follow the cult blindly do not realise that Nazi stands for National Socialism. The Nazis were socialists as much as the far-left wokists are right now.

Yes, the Nazis were obsessed with race, but so are the woke socialists of today obsessed with race. What the triggered woke leftists are doing these days is constantly delineating and dividing groups of people and labelling them, which is what Hitler was doing in the 1930s-the 40s. The forced integration by wokists of populations creates more hatred and racism, it creates discord and violence upon indigenous populations, fostering an increased level of racial tension. This is why there is a justifiable backlash against DEI in America right now, because merit and ability are denied and supplanted by racism from the wokists who claim to be doing good by “fighting racism”. The woke are so blinded by their Marxist soviet hyper-sensitive political correctness that they themselves cannot see that “they” are as racist as Hitler was, or even more racist.

Victory gestures have been around for thousands of years, and far be it for the Squib to actively defend a man like Elon Musk, he seemed pretty happy out on the podium and was celebrating. Call it what you want, a Roman salute, an Il Duce, a Hitler Sieg Heil, or just someone who was fucking happy, or someone who was happy and thought he would trigger a shitload of people for fun. Does it really matter?

The truth is, is that there are differences in races, but this is just a fact. You cannot change it. We are not equal as a human race, and never will be, but that’s the beauty of humanity and biological nature.

