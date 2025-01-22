Philadelphia Mayor Exemplifies Why Diversity Employment Lacks Merit

If you can’t even spell the word EAGLE, you should not be a fucking mayor of a major American city, and yet here is Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Obviously second-grade spelling skills aren’t a requirement to be mayor of Philadelphia, or much of anything else apart from being a black woman.

You only have to drive through Kensington Avenue to see how the city of Philly is doing, or listen out for the gunshots at night as the locals shoot each other.

Detroit is another American city that represents an America that in some states is seriously lacking. The terminal decline of this once great city is a sad thing to see, and one can only hope that one day things can change for the better, but that would take hard decisions like dumping the DEI and the incompetence.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a sector of the U.S. Department of Education, 84 percent of Black students lack proficiency in mathematics and 85 percent of Black students lack proficiency in reading skills.

The average IQ level of many African Americans is below 80, which is at least higher than Sub Saharan Africans of 65.

Not sure what can be done about this, but maybe try and pick up a book sometimes and try to read it, or read a book to your children every day? It is doubtful whether the functionally illiterate Philadelphia mayor has ever read a book in her life, such is the tragedy of the entire situation.