ZOMBIE LAND - USA - Hey there, how are you? Welcome to Zombie Land. Make yourself at home, because you ain't going to be leaving here alive.

Zombies are not just creatures depicted in the movies, they are also right here in real life. Take a walk through any American city run by socialists and you will see zombies trudging up and down the rubbish filled streets, human faeces stained pavements and urine stained buildings. Heavy Fentanyl use is encouraged by liberal city administrations, as is Xylazine. These drugs are coming in from Chinese factories daily, manufactured by the tonne by ruthless Chinese entrepreneurs funded directly by the CCP.

Progressive Dystopia

Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia is a real beauty spot, and it is here where we can see the zombies mulling around, stooped over themselves, the walking living dead. George A. Romero would have been shocked to see actual zombies walking the streets in real life, and yet, here they are in all of their glory. Liberals are so inclusive that they even invite death and destruction into their own cities. In this world, one has to have some form of standards, and exclusivity otherwise you ruin your life, but American socialists do not have any form of common sense or understand such concepts as having the ability to just say “no!”, instead they invite hell on earth to manifest right on their own doorstep and call that liberalism.

Some of the drugs used literally rot the flesh off the zombies using them, but even that is not a deterrent for the victims.

“We had one guy, he was only 23 years old, but his veins were busted. Half his face and chunks of his legs had fallen off after rotting away. He was still injecting, though, and Philadelphia city council even provided him with free needles. In the end, he was injecting into his groin area. Eventually, that area started to rot too, and you can guess what fell off. Not only his dick but his balls. He kept going though for a few weeks, the Medicare team gave him a catheter to pee through. They put this guy straight back onto Kensington Avenue, and within a few minutes he had scored some more stuff. Within a few weeks, though, his body finally gave up, multiple organ failure. That place right there is where people go to die,” Philly cop, Officer Juan Morales, recalled.

It’s just not Philadelphia, it’s Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Detroit, Atlanta, Portland, just to name a few. All of them have one thing in common.