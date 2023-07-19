Global One World Currency CBDC Will Be Implanted Chip

Beware the mark of the beast, and then they required every human to be branded like cattle with a CBDC RFID chip, which would be the only way available to buy food and water for you and your family. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, EU and CCP are currently phasing in a global banking system where all of your assets will be transferred to the CBDC global digital currency. The reason for this will be the eventual removal and integration of all of your previously owned assets to a singular, collectivist central bank. From there, you as a citizen will be judged much like the Chinese citizen score system. If you are thus labelled as someone who answers back and questions the given propaganda spouted from the state, you will be blocked from many things. Already in China, citizens who say anything against the brutal communist state are barred from buying flight tickets, trains, schools, insurance and even buying food. During the lockdown when there was a global pandemic, enforcement of covid jab passports, and all sorts of intricate rules was possibly a dry run for the enforcement of chips being implanted for a global CBDC currency. When it comes to instilling fear and terror into the public, the communist hierarchy are masters at manipulation. The global currency will at first be rolled out via smartphones, but the real plan is to incorporate the chip into the human hand and injected just under the skin. You will be required to purchase and sell utilising the chip. Physical cash will be phased out, and even today, anyone who uses physical cash in many Western countries is viewed as a criminal or subversive. Total control over the entire West’s population’s assets is the key to CBDC, and it will be implemented globally at the same time. There will be no safe country in the West, because the hierarchy are implementing a global communist world order modelled on China. Some nations around the globe will fight this, and they may stay on the peripheries for a while, but eventually they will be forced to join the central banking system as well. The ones who truly resist will be laid siege to economically, or eventually crushed through war/proxy war. Your entire assets will eventually be assimilated and redistributed within the collectivist system of global communist banking. In the name of communist equality, everyone will be equally happy in their poverty. You must be prepared to lose all of your assets and redistributed wealth, and the only ones exempt will be billionaires and high communist state officials. There will be special lanes on all roads for high ranking communist state executives, and these people will have specialist shops and malls where they can indulge themselves. Everyone else will be sold on the idea of insect protein and lab grown meat, while the elite comrades at the top of the pyramid continue to eat grass fed organic filet mignon and the finest gourmet food. To push the microchip implant, there will most probably be a Universal Income of 1,000 euros/month or equivalent given to citizens who take the chip and fall for the bribe. In all certainty, there will be no way of blocking this enormous communist control system. The West has already incorporated woke Marxist ideology in all nations; in all institutions, businesses, corporations, banks, education, government, advertising, Big Tech, internet, military. Western democracy was an illusion for a long time, but the curtain has to finally be drawn back. We never had a real democracy anyway, and this is why elections are useless, and will finally be phased out as well. The future does not need you.

CENTRAL SOVIET BANKING – Professor Richard Werner

Then I saw another beast rising out of the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, and it spoke like a dragon.12 It exercises all the authority of the first beast in its presence, and makes the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose mortal wound was healed.13 It performs great signs, even making fire come down from heaven to earth in front of people, 14 and by the signs that it is allowed to work in the presence of the beast it deceives those who dwell on earth, telling them to make an image for the beast that was wounded by the sword and yet lived.15 And it was allowed to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast might even speak and might cause those who would not worship the image of the beast to be slain.16 Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead,17 so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.18 This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666.

—Revelation 13:11–18