Labour Politburo: Soviet Britain Dekulakization to Abolish Private Land Ownership

The soviet Labour government today announced the establishment of the Committees of the Poor, the Labour Politburo revealed to abolish private land ownership. The new committee will play an important role in the coming collectivist actions against Britain’s landowners and farmers, and will lead the process of redistribution of confiscated lands, inventory, and food surpluses from farms. Along with redistribution of wealth programs targeting farmers, all private property in Britain will be seized over time, and it will be illegal to own any form of tangible property.

“Now we have the opportunity to carry out a resolute offensive against the wealthy capitalists and bourgeoisie, break their resistance, eliminate them as a class and replace their production by redistributing their wealth to the proletariat through collectivisation,” Comrade Starmer told the Politburo of the Communist Party of the Soviet Britain today.

Abolish private land ownership

During the 1st Plenary Session of the 177th Central Committee meeting, shortly after the 177th Congress, there were calls from Comrade Starmer to also recognise all previously owned private property as that of being now owned by the state.

In this respect, British homeowners will have to relinquish their former rights to own property or assets of any kind in order for their wealth to be redistributed to the state bank mechanism. This initiative will also be called the Great Reset, and will be introduced formerly in 2027 by the Labour Politburo.

Comrade Angela Rayner, the Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars, will be at the forefront of the Class War that will inevitably erupt when all property is forcefully seized by the state.

“You will be given three choices; either you will be taken and shot, or taken to a Gulag in Scunthorpe or Grimsby where you will be forced to do hard labour until you die, or you will be kept within your own region in a local Gulag where you will be forced to do hard labour until you die. The choice is yours, so choose wisely.”