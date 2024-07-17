17.7 C
London
Thursday, July 18, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldLabour Politburo: Soviet Britain Dekulakization to Abolish Private Land Ownership
World

Labour Politburo: Soviet Britain Dekulakization to Abolish Private Land Ownership

SCUNTHORPE - England - The Labour Politburo has outlined its collectivist plan to abolish private land ownership.

Daily Squib
By Ivana Getschyurroksov
Bolshevik-SOVIET BRITAIN ANGELA RAYNER LABOUR PARTY abolish private land ownership

The soviet Labour government today announced the establishment of the Committees of the Poor, the Labour Politburo revealed to abolish private land ownership. The new committee will play an important role in the coming collectivist actions against Britain’s landowners and farmers, and will lead the process of redistribution of confiscated lands, inventory, and food surpluses from farms. Along with redistribution of wealth programs targeting farmers, all private property in Britain will be seized over time, and it will be illegal to own any form of tangible property.

“Now we have the opportunity to carry out a resolute offensive against the wealthy capitalists and bourgeoisie, break their resistance, eliminate them as a class and replace their production by redistributing their wealth to the proletariat through collectivisation,” Comrade Starmer told the Politburo of the Communist Party of the Soviet Britain today.

Abolish private land ownership

During the 1st Plenary Session of the 177th Central Committee meeting, shortly after the 177th Congress, there were calls from Comrade Starmer to also recognise all previously owned private property as that of being now owned by the state.

In this respect, British homeowners will have to relinquish their former rights to own property or assets of any kind in order for their wealth to be redistributed to the state bank mechanism. This initiative will also be called the Great Reset, and will be introduced formerly in 2027 by the Labour Politburo.

Comrade Angela Rayner, the Chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars, will be at the forefront of the Class War that will inevitably erupt when all property is forcefully seized by the state.

“You will be given three choices; either you will be taken and shot, or taken to a Gulag in Scunthorpe or Grimsby where you will be forced to do hard labour until you die, or you will be kept within your own region in a local Gulag where you will be forced to do hard labour until you die. The choice is yours, so choose wisely.”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Comrade Starmer Outlines 10-Year Communist Plan For Soviet Britain
Next article
Product Review: Montecito Riviera Toilet Paper
Daily Squib
Ivana Getschyurroksovhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.