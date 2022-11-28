World Economic Forum: “Brutal Totalitarian Communist China is Model For Western Nations”

According to the World Economic Forum, which dictates to Western nations on policy, and future direction, the brutal bullying thugs of the Chinese Communist Party and its evil policies of totalitarian savagery are a model for Western nations to follow. This is why we are seeing more censorship and totalitarian behaviour by Western Big Tech companies who are following China’s CCP policies closely.

World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab recently sat down for an interview with a Chinese state media outlet and proclaimed that China was a “role model” for other nations.

Schwab, 84, made these comments during an interview with CGTN’s Tian Wei on the sidelines of last week’s APEC CEO Summit.

Schwab said he respected China’s “tremendous” achievements at modernizing its economy over the last 40 years.

“I think it’s a role model for many countries,” Schwab said.

“I think we should be very careful in imposing systems. But the Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries,” Schwab said.

It’s not only the WEF who adore the CCP, but so does the UN, who wants all Western nations to model China. The EU also sees China as a model of its Soviet bloc of nations. They envisage a modern communist state where brutal torture of citizens, and heavy-handed communist commissars mete out daily punishments on the people. Totalitarian bullying regimes like China are idolised by the globalists, who have become very rich off the backs of Chinese slave workers.

THE UNITED NATIONS OF CHINA: A VISION OF THE WORLD ORDER by European Council of Foreign Relations

You will realise what these people have in store for you when the Citizen Social Credit system that China uses on its citizens already is introduced over in Western nations. This is what the EU, WEF and UN want introduced into the West to complete a totalitarian net of control over the population even more than is already present.

You may think surveillance is already pretty bad in Western nations, but wait until the Chinese surveillance model is adopted. Big Tech companies are already preparing the framework to introduce a Chinese social credit model as well as increased Chinese CCP style surveillance. Since 2013, Big Tech has been tightening its deadly noose on all civilians, and it is only going to get worse.

Looks like it’s forced CCP anal swabs and brutal poverty for everyone, that is, except for the globalist hierarchy in their mansions.