RISE UP CHINA PEOPLE: Freedom From CCP Communist Opression

SHANGHAI - China - The Chinese people must rise up against the brutal CCP dictatorship of Xi Jingping.

The Coronavirus epidemic in China has brought to the fore the absolute brutality of the totalitarian communist regime in place in the vast country, and this is why a democratic revolution is needed now more than ever. Rise Up China!

Totalitarian dictator Xi Jinping rules citizens with an iron hand, punishing millions with brutal zero tolerance Covid lockdowns that are killing the people more than the virus itself.

The fire in Urumqi is proof of the CCP brutality. Ten people were burned alive because their apartment block was locked by CCP police to enforce lockdown.

Screams from families burning in the #Urumqi building. This is the spark that lit the fuse of the protests across #China. "Open the doors! Open the doors! Save us!" The CCP have been welding the doors shut of large residential buildings to stop Covid

Free the People

As people, you are taken away, your homes barricaded without food or water, your dogs tortured, your lives snuffed out by ruthless CCP zealots. The amount of unspeakable horror committed by the Chinese communist state are too numerous to write here.

There is a way out. Resistance, organised resistance against the communist state en masse. Fight, fight for freedom, liberty, democracy and justice.

During this time of mass action now is the time to get organised, to fight back against your oppressors and the officials who have left many to die needlessly.

You may die, you may survive, but democratic revolution can come when enough people rise up to topple the communists who have brought a rotten evil curtain over China for so long.

REVOLUTION

Democracy can win through oppression, and the totalitarian communist Chinese state is now in a state of disarray, this is the time to bring about revolution which will complete the Tiananmen Square fight of 1989.

Guerilla warfare is the way to bring Democracy to China, as a technique Mao Tse Tung used to bring communism to China. The communists can be defeated with the same technique used by themselves to install communism.

You can restore the real China once again, the true China that the people deserve, throw away the Red Book, burn it!

FIGHT!

RISE UP OPPRESSED PEOPLE OF CHINA — BRING DEMOCRACY TO YOUR LAND — BRING FREEDOM TO YOUR PEOPLE.

中国的冠状病毒疫情凸显了这个幅员辽阔的国家极权主义共产主义政权的绝对残暴，这就是为什么现在比以往任何时候都更需要民主革命。

极权独裁者习近平以铁腕统治公民，以残酷的零容忍 Covid 封锁惩罚数百万人，这些封锁对人民的杀戮比病毒本身更大。

乌鲁木齐的大火就是中共暴行的明证。十个人被活活烧死，因为他们的公寓楼被中共警察锁起来强制封锁。

解放人民

作为人，你会被带走，你的家被封锁，没有食物或水，或者如果你说出冠状病毒传播的真相，就会被拘留、遭受酷刑并被要求签署一份虚假的供词。中共所犯下的骇人听闻的罪行不胜枚举。

有一条出路。抵抗，对共产主义国家的大规模有组织的抵抗。战斗，为自由、自由、民主和正义而战。

在这个大规模行动的时期，现在是组织起来的时候了，反击你们的压迫者和让许多人无谓地死去的官员。

你可能会死，你可能会活下来，但当有足够多的人起来推翻长期笼罩中国的共产党时，民主革命就会到来。

民主可以通过压迫取胜，极权主义的共产主义中国国家现在处于混乱状态，现在是实现革命的时候了，它将完成 1989 年的天安门广场斗争。

游击战是将民主带到中国的方式，就像毛泽东用来将共产主义带到中国的技术一样。可以用他们自己用来建立共产主义的相同技术来击败共产主义者。

你可以重新恢复真实的中国，人民应得的真实的中国，扔掉红皮书，烧掉它！



斗争！

起来中国受压迫的人民——给你们的土地带来民主——给你们的人民带来自由。