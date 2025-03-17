French MEP Raphaël Glucksmann is requesting The United States returns the Statue of Liberty back to France immediately. The European Union representative for France claims that The US doesn’t uphold the values it did when it was gifted the statue. We have here, mesdames et messieurs, another Beyond Satire moment.

“The US no longer represents the values for which France gave the statue to the US,” said Raphaël Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, on Monday.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: The French MEP is requesting The United States to return the Statue of Liberty back to France immediately. Raphaël Glucksmann claims that The US doesn’t represent the values it did when we were gifted the statue. “The US no longer represents the values for… pic.twitter.com/nVk7R0FYFs — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 17, 2025

The Statue of Liberty is supposed to be a symbol of freedom, given in 1886 by France to the United States in celebration of American Independence from France’s greatest enemy — the British.

Between 1778 and 1782 the French provided supplies, arms and ammunition, uniforms, and, most importantly, troops and naval support to the struggling American militia. The French navy transported reinforcements, fought off a British fleet, and protected Washington’s forces in Virginia. If it were not for the French, America would still be British.

Nearby Ellis Island was the first stop for millions of immigrants to the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The national monument commemorates this period of massive immigration to the United States.

Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door! Inside the statue, a plaque added in 1903 is engraved with words from an 1883 poem by Emma Lazarus

The French seem to be rather forgetful about who liberated them from the Nazis in WW2. To be hectored about “freedom” from the EU is particularly ironic, especially as the soviet bloc is ruled by the EU Commission, an unelected body of officials under an undemocratic system that is suspiciously similar to the former USSR.