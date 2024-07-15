Fishy Smells Coming From Biden-controlled Secret Service

If the Biden Democrats control the majority of the US media, Big Tech, US Judicial system, Federal Gov. Depts., electoral system, etc, who is to say they can’t control the Secret Service? That’s one small question in a whole fucking line of questions people should be asking. The Biden-controlled Secret Service* certainly has some questions to answer.

This entire Trump assassination attempt smells fishier than Kim Kardashian’s crusty knickers left to ferment on a hot radiator for two weeks. Naturally, the Dems will label people asking legitimate questions about the lax security detail as “conspiracy theorists” because that is the technique they utilise to delegitimise and discredit genuine questions about what these people do. Anything or anyone questioning their actions has the prefix “conspiracy” added.

To have some 20-year-old guy in plain sight seen inching forward on a rooftop directly in line of sight of Donald Trump whilst crowd members desperately try to alert the Secret Service is an event that definitely proves some sort of complicity, some sort of dodgy plan that did not work out for the Democrat planners of this operation. Any normal security detail would have secured any rooftop within a one-mile radius, they would have had drones above monitoring the area, they would have had spotters and snipers on every vantage point — not with Trump though, the Secret Service stood down, they did not secure the area, and if Trump had not moved his head at the last moment, he would be dead right now.

Cui bono? Who benefits from a deadly shooting of an opposing political candidate in the midst of an election campaign? Well, the Democrats stood to benefit highly by finally eliminating the one opponent who they have thrown everything including the kitchen sink at to stop him, and yet he soldiers on. They have tried to impeach Trump dozens of times, imprison him, criminalise him, bankrupt him, cheat at elections with ballot stuffing, misuse of proxy votes, tampering with electronic voting systems, postal ballot fraud, non-citizen voting, cancel him via Big Tech collusion and corruption, etc, etc.

Not just Democrats who want Trump dead

But it’s not just the Democrats who want Trump eliminated by any means, there are many Republicans and RINOs who want Trump taken out. You see, TDS is a cross-party phenomenon. That’s why party affiliation does not mean a thing in this case. The shooter was supposedly a registered Republican and may have registered to vote in a Republican primary, which some Democrats do. In 2022 the Democratic Party gave money to several Republican primary candidates, to try to get the opposing candidates that they wanted for the general election.

“That man cannot see public office again…he has to be eliminated”

Is this you, @RepDanGoldman?

pic.twitter.com/QelbGJHG75 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 14, 2024

Unfortunately for the Democrat planners, this operation failed, and now Trump is well on the way to winning the election outright. The decision has already been solidified for many voters by this sordid episode. Trump’s support skyrocketed when he was photographed punching the air in defiance after he was shot and wounded. Unless the next Democrat pawn does not miss at the next Trump rally, Trump supporters have got this election now in the bag.

Every single one of these Democrats should be impeached/jailed for inciting the assassination attempt of Donald Trump. It’s time for us to use their own January 6th logic against them… pic.twitter.com/o8yNv4bDkX — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 13, 2024

*”Biden-controlled” refers to Obama control, who is currently undergoing his third term in office. Joe Biden himself, has no control over anything, and can barely string a coherent sentence together.