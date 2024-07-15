17.7 C
London
Monday, July 15, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldFishy Smells Coming From Biden-controlled Secret Service
World

Fishy Smells Coming From Biden-controlled Secret Service

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Fishy smells are emanating from the Biden-controlled Secret Service.

Daily Squib
By Holly McRell
fishy biden-controlled secret service trump shooting

If the Biden Democrats control the majority of the US media, Big Tech, US Judicial system, Federal Gov. Depts., electoral system, etc, who is to say they can’t control the Secret Service? That’s one small question in a whole fucking line of questions people should be asking. The Biden-controlled Secret Service* certainly has some questions to answer.

This entire Trump assassination attempt smells fishier than Kim Kardashian’s crusty knickers left to ferment on a hot radiator for two weeks. Naturally, the Dems will label people asking legitimate questions about the lax security detail as “conspiracy theorists” because that is the technique they utilise to delegitimise and discredit genuine questions about what these people do. Anything or anyone questioning their actions has the prefix “conspiracy” added.

To have some 20-year-old guy in plain sight seen inching forward on a rooftop directly in line of sight of Donald Trump whilst crowd members desperately try to alert the Secret Service is an event that definitely proves some sort of complicity, some sort of dodgy plan that did not work out for the Democrat planners of this operation. Any normal security detail would have secured any rooftop within a one-mile radius, they would have had drones above monitoring the area, they would have had spotters and snipers on every vantage point — not with Trump though, the Secret Service stood down, they did not secure the area, and if Trump had not moved his head at the last moment, he would be dead right now.

Cui bono? Who benefits from a deadly shooting of an opposing political candidate in the midst of an election campaign? Well, the Democrats stood to benefit highly by finally eliminating the one opponent who they have thrown everything including the kitchen sink at to stop him, and yet he soldiers on. They have tried to impeach Trump dozens of times, imprison him, criminalise him, bankrupt him, cheat at elections with ballot stuffing, misuse of proxy votes, tampering with electronic voting systems, postal ballot fraud, non-citizen voting, cancel him via Big Tech collusion and corruption, etc, etc.

Not just Democrats who want Trump dead

But it’s not just the Democrats who want Trump eliminated by any means, there are many Republicans and RINOs who want Trump taken out. You see, TDS is a cross-party phenomenon. That’s why party affiliation does not mean a thing in this case. The shooter was supposedly a registered Republican and may have registered to vote in a Republican primary, which some Democrats do. In 2022 the Democratic Party gave money to several Republican primary candidates, to try to get the opposing candidates that they wanted for the general election.

Unfortunately for the Democrat planners, this operation failed, and now Trump is well on the way to winning the election outright. The decision has already been solidified for many voters by this sordid episode. Trump’s support skyrocketed when he was photographed punching the air in defiance after he was shot and wounded. Unless the next Democrat pawn does not miss at the next Trump rally, Trump supporters have got this election now in the bag.

*”Biden-controlled” refers to Obama control, who is currently undergoing his third term in office. Joe Biden himself, has no control over anything, and can barely string a coherent sentence together.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Another Sad Day For England: Spain Send English Tourists Home
Daily Squib
Holly McRellhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. They had guns in the shooters direction
    The let him crawl onto the roof.
    They let him get his rifle out.
    They ignored other people screaming about the gun man
    They let shots get fired
    They killed him once Trump was down…
    This was an inside job

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.