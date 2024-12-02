Hunter Biden: “Pops Got Corrupt DOJ to Pardon Me! I’m Gonna Smoke Another Rock!”

There was jubilation and celebration in the Hunter Biden household today as it turned out, his dad Joe Biden made a massive U-turn and ordered the corrupt Democrat-controlled Department of Justice (DOJ) to pardon him. The perversion of justice and lawfare in the DOJ under the Biden administration has been an explicit reminder that the devious far-left Democrats indeed do have control of much of the apparatus that runs the United States, and they have been using these agencies to create as much trouble for their Republican opponents as possible — namely chief honcho, Trump. That’s why Hunter Biden just received a presidential pardon, and had already fired up his sixth crack rock since hearing the news of his unjust acquittal.

The only thing Hunter Biden is guilty of is being unable to correctly weigh crack cocaine on a metric scale. There’s no pardon for that. pic.twitter.com/R0C5CXqlK7 — Alpha Of The Betas (@AlphaOfTheBetas) December 2, 2024



“Crack and hoe celebration”

“I just got the call, man. Pops is using the corrupt DOJ to fuckin’ pardon me! I love the Big Guy he always comes through! Now all that tax I never paid and the guns, and the crack it’s all good man — allegedly. Look at the size of this fuckin’ rock, man! Hee hee, I’m gonna smoke this cuz I got four underage Russian whores coming over in 15 minutes and I gotta get my Johnson ready. I never pay them either, I just get out my unregistered gun out and that’s the end of that, or I phone the DOJ or pops, and they fix the bill. The millions I allegedly got for the Burisma and China deals, the Big Guy he finally came through. Guess who the Big Guy was all along! Yep, ya guessed right, he was the corrupt creepy one who had those long hot showers with Ashley according to her own fucking diary!”

No one is above the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2024

The United States government and all of its respective departments are now openly deep corrupt institutions and exemplify a system of profound entrenched injustice, nepotism, cronyism, deceit, fraud, injustice and maladministration.

Will Trump be able to fix this?

Probably not, how can anyone fix something that is so entrenched in corruption in four years?